PFL: Claressa Shields will play her second professional fight on Aug. 27

Following his auspicious MMA debut last June, Claressa shields It has already been scheduled for her second commitment as a professional.

Ariel Helwani reported that the decorated 26-year-old ex-boxer will once again step on the cage of the PFL this August 27 against an opponent that is yet to be determined.

Shields, product of Jackson-Wink MMA, debuted in the sport with a third round TKO victory over Brittney elkin in the fight that led the PFL 4, held on June 10 from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

