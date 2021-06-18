PFL 5 results: Gleison Tibau defeats Rory MacDonald by controversial split decision

Rory MacDonald advanced to the 2021 season play-offs of the PFL. That despite suffering last night a controversial split decision loss to Gleison tibau.

In the stellar of the PFL 5, the former Bellator Welterweight Champion suffered his first downfall with the organization as he lost on the judges’ scorecards (29-28, 28-29, 29-29) to the 37-year-old Brazilian.

Notice

MacDonald secured his pass to the semi-finals – with complicity of other results – having added six points with his victory by submission in the first round against Curtis millender in the PFL 1.

For Tibau the disputed decision victory did not do much as he was eliminated with three points in the general table.

The ex-UFC had lost to his compatriot João Zeferino in the PFL 2.

In the co-star of the undercard, the winner of the 2019 season and finalist of the 2018 season, Ray Cooper III, reached four wins in a row thanks to a unanimous decision against Nikolay Aleksakhin.

Cooper, 28, holds a 9-2-1 record with the promotion.

Main Card

Gleison Tibau beat Rory MacDonald by split decision (29 – 28, 28 – 29, 29 – 28) Ray Cooper III beat Nikolay Aleksakhin by unanimous decision (30 – 27, 29 – 28 X2)Emiliano Sordi vs. Dan spohn ended in a unanimous draw (28 – 28 X3)Chris Camozzi defeated by unanimous decision (29 – 29 X2, 29 – 27) to Cezar Ferreira

Preliminaries

Antônio Carlos Junior vs. Vinny Magalhāes ended in a No-ContestCory Hendricks defeated by submission (mataleón) Marthin hamlet at 04:09 of the third jump João Zeferino defeated by submission (lever to the arm) Jason Ponet at 02:16 of the second roundMagomed Magomedkerimov defeated by submission (Ezekiel Choke) Curtis millender at 01:57 of the first roundTom lawlor defeated by unanimous decision (30 – 27 X3) Jordan youngSadibou sy defeated by unanimous decision (29 – 28 X3) Alexey Kunchenko

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement