PFL 4: Anthony Pettis faces Paraguayan Alex Martinez in the main event

The fourth card of the 2021 season of the PFL will host the return of a former champion of the UFC and the debut of a laureate boxer.

After not scoring a single point in his first presentation with the promotion, Anthony Pettis will head the PFL 4 when measured at the Paraguayan Light Weight, Alex Martinez.

Pettis suffered the 11th loss of his career losing a unanimous decision to the former UFC, Clay Collard, in the headliner of the PFL 1 on April 23rd.

On that same card, Martinez extended his undefeated to 8-0 by adding his first three points of the season with a split failure win over Loik Radshazbov.

Claressa shields, a former WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO champion, will make her highly anticipated MMA debut facing Brittney Elkin.

Elkin holds a 3-6 record as a professional and records a first-round submission loss to Kayla Harrison that occurred in the 2018 PFL season.

The Colorado-born fighter has not competed since a TKO loss in January 2019.

Main Card

Anthony Pettis vs. Alex MartinezBubba jenkins vs. Bobby moffettClaressa Shields vs. Brittney ElkinBrendan Loughnanne vs. Tyler diamond

Preliminaries

Clay Collard vs. Joilton lutterbatchNatan schulte vs. Mikhail OdinstovLance Palmer vs. Jesse stirnMarcin held vs. Olivier Aubin-MercierAkhmet Aliev vs. Loik RadzhabovMovlid Khaybulaev vs. Sheymon MoraesChris wade vs. Arman Ospanov

PFL 4 will take place on June 10 from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

