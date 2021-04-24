PFL 1: Clay Collard takes the three points and bitter the debut of Anthony Pettis

The 2021 regular season of the PFL it started with an immense surprise.

Anthony Pettis, former 155-pound champion of the UFC, fell by unanimous decision in the stellar of the PFL 1 before the also debutant Clay Collard.

Collard, who between 2014 and 2015 posted a 1-3 record over the Octagon, came out with the intention of disrespecting Pettis, and that’s what he did by compromising the product of Roufusport on multiple occasions.

Down 2-0 on the scorecards going into the final round, ‘Showtime’ almost made its debut in the promotion with a spectacular TKO, but Collard somehow survived a kick to the head followed by a flying knee to get to the bell. final.

Thanks to this unanimous decision victory, Collard has three points, sharing first place with the other winners of the night: Akhmed aliev, Marcin held Y Raush Manfio.

Pettis, who left the UFC on a two-game win streak, experiences his third loss in his last five professional appearances.

Here are the other results of the evening:

Main Card

Marcin Held (+3) beat Nathan Shulte by unanimous decisionMovlid Khaybulaev (+3) beat Lazar Stojadinovic by unanimous decisionBubba jenkins (+3) beat Lance Palmer by unanimous decision

Preliminaries

Brendan loughnane (+6) beat Sheymon Moraes by KO at 02:55 of the first round Raush Manfio (+3) defeated Joliton Lutterbach by split decision Akhmet Aliev (+3) beat Mikhail Odinstov by unanimous decisionChris wade (+3) beat Anthony Dizy by unanimous decisionTyler diamond (+3) beat Sung bin jo by unanimous decisionAlexander Martinez (+3) beat Loik Radzhabov By unanimous decision