Pfizer’s vaccine suppresses covid even in the face of British variant

The reduction of infections, hospitalizations and deaths in Israel has been greater than 95%

Researchers Warn of Limitations of Protection While Taking a Single Dose

In recent months there have been advances in the data and benefits of vaccination, but now they appear in a revised article in the prestigious publication. The bottom line is that two doses of Pfizer deliver protection greater than 95% against infection, hospitalization, serious illness and death. An excellent figure that is also reflected in older people.

The protection was from 96.5% against infection.

Of 98.1% to prevent death.

97% against covid with symptoms.

91.5% against asymptomatic infection.

98% when avoiding hospitalization.

97.5% to prevent admission to ICU.

Maximum protection in the elderly

In the case of those over 85 years of age, protection remains very high. A 94.1% against infection, a 96.9% versus hospitalization, a 97% against death.

In the case of those under 44 years of age, protection against death is one hundred percent. These results were measured 7 days after receiving the second dose and 14 days, when the best data were reflected.

Study carried out against the British variant

In fact, the study began at a time of high transmission of the virus and with an overwhelmingly majority presence of the B117 variant, initially detected in the UK. The data of the reduction of infections at a time of circulation of this variant, the most contagious detected so far, is one of the most striking data.

Protection with one dose

The protection results after the first dose have also been positive, but much lower.

57.7% against infection.

75.7% compared to hospitalization.

77% against death.

In the case of those vaccinated with a single dose, in addition, the authors indicate that the duration of protection is unknown or how it can be reduced against the SARS-CoV-2 variants. There are insufficient data at this time to draw conclusions on these two issues in partially immunized people.

The vaccine, more effective than confinement

The study also highlights that the spectacular decline in infections in Israel is correlated with the start of the vaccination campaign more than with the confinement measures. To affirm this, they are based on how infections have been reduced in each age group as their turn came to get vaccinated.

In fact, infections among those 65 and older continued to rise three weeks after the lockdown decreed on December 27. Once they had their second dose, the infections were drastically reduced in early February.

Need for global vaccination

The authors of the Israeli study caution that data may vary between different countries, as the level of virus transmission and the presence of coronavirus variants can alter the results.

In the case of Israel, for example, the so-called British variant was present at the time of the study, but B1351 (initially identified in South Africa and which has been the one that has shown the greatest ability to evade the action of antibodies) entered in the country later. The authors value the example of Israel positively, but also warn that to achieve the ideal goal of herd immunity it would be necessary to extend it to many countries of the world and the lack of vaccine supplies makes it impossible in the medium term.