Pfizer’s COVID pill will arrive at Christmas

Pfizer’s COVID pill is under development and could reach those infected with the coronavirus before the end of 2021, according to the CEO of the pharmaceutical company, Albert Bourla, in an interview with CNBC. Very good news to end the nightmare …

Vaccination programs (remember, emergency programs against pandemics) They’re workingAlthough at a very different pace between rich and poor countries, as organizations such as the UN are warning, calling for greater “solidarity” from the former.

Pfizer is one of the leading labs and expects to deliver 2.5 billion doses this year. With the other vaccines already approved and the rest that are in different stages of development and that will eventually arrive, it is to be expected that by the end of the summer there will be a significant part of the population vaccinated in the most advanced countries and we hope that the program will be expanded to a level. planetarium in regions with less means. In this sense, the CEO of Pfizer has been clear: “In a pandemic, you are as protected as your neighbor”.

Beyond moral issues, if the world is unable to offer solutions for countries that are facing deadly outbreaks like India (their situation is absolutely dire currently with 120 dead per hour) and Africa, “those regions will become a ‘pool’ where the virus will replicate and generate variants,” he warns. Regarding third doses beyond the two provided for in the current program or even annual booster doses, as with other viruses such as influenza, they are not ruled out, although it will depend on the evolution of the pandemic.

Pfizer COVID Pill

The point is that in addition to vaccines, therapeutic treatments are also needed and to date there is no specific drug approved against SARS-CoV-2. “If all goes well … I hope they will be available by the end of the year,” says the executive in what he describes as “a game changer.”

The pharmaceutical company has begun phase 1 clinical trials of a drug called PF-07321332. Pfizer’s COVID pill acts like protease inhibitor targeting the enzymes that viruses like SARS-CoV-2 use to infiltrate and replicate in human cells. It is a method that has already been shown to be effective in combating other viral pathogens such as hepatitis C or HIV.

Although it will depend on final human testing and appropriate drug agency approval, intake of a simple oral pill It has great advantages, mainly those of not collapsing hospitals or health centers to treat those infected with the virus and slowing down their ability to replicate.

These types of treatments are necessary despite vaccines. And there are others in development such as the Spanish antiviral Aplidin, the commercial name of a drug from the biotechnology company PharmaMar, which uses plitidepsin as an active component. Although it was originally created against cancer, it received a huge boost as a drug in the treatment of COVID-19 when the journal Science published the results of a team of international researchers from various universities and health centers, led by the Spanish virologist Adolfo García- Tailor at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.