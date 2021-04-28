Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine needs a third dose

The vaccine developed by BioNTech Y Pfizer, which is administered in two doses, you will need a third after nine months, ideally, until twelve months – at the latest – from the second puncture. A new dose will have to be used in order to consolidate protection against the coronavirus.

The doctor has explained it Ugur Sahin co-founder of BioNTech during a virtual meeting with foreign correspondents accredited in Germany. The possibility of a third puncture had been advanced weeks ago, but it has finally been confirmed.

Additionally, a new booster dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine will be needed every year or eighteen months. “Protection gradually diminishes as time goes by,” he said during the meeting. “We have data that indicates that after six months protection is reduced from 95% to 91%. At eight months the antibodies decrease, so the third dose is necessary.

Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine: Every Year, Just Like We Do With The Flu

The new normal will be to get vaccinated against the coronavirus every year, as we do against the flu, since there are indications that the immune response, both induced and natural, is gradually reduced, making us more vulnerable.

The possibility of a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine – and subsequent doses as a booster – had already been advanced by the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, two weeks ago during an interview.

Pfizer they will not be the only ones. Stephane bancel, CEO and majority shareholder of Modern told CNBC that they are already working on having booster doses in fall 2021 for their coronavirus vaccine. This would be prepared to offer a greater degree of immunity against new strains of the coronavirus. Especially the South African variant.

One of the good news regarding the vaccine Pfizer against coronavirus, based on MRNA is that they will be much easier to modify and update to act better against new variants of the virus. Unlike viral vector ones, like AstraZeneca’s.

Another disadvantage of the latter is that the time between the first and second dose is longer and that it cannot be repeatedly vaccinated, since it could develop immunity against adenovirus vector, which is as such the dose delivery vehicle.

Related