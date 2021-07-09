Pfizer’s Complete Vaccine Prevents COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The delta variant of the coronavirus has the world in check. However, once again, coronavirus vaccines are already beginning to show their effectiveness against it. In particular, AstraZeneca Y Pfizer. Even so, you have to be careful because to avoid being hospitalized we must have the two doses of these COVID-19 vaccines. However, despite recently published research on this topic, Pfizer has already announced that it will order a third dose of its vaccine due to the delta variant.

Pfizer will request authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming weeks for a third dose to be administered. The idea is to give greater protection to people who are immunized with their coronavirus vaccine. It is not a novelty. In fact, in April it was confirmed that Pfizer would need a third booster dose to make immunization stronger. Now, with the delta variant dominating the world scene, the time seems right. If all goes well, the new dose could begin in the United States by August. In other areas of the world it will only be a matter of time.

“Based on the totality of the data to date, Pfizer-BioNTech has considered that a third dose may be beneficial within 6 to 12 months after the second dose to maintain the highest levels of protection “, they have commented. In fact, it is said that the third dose provides levels of neutralizing antibodies five to ten times higher. Of course, it has to be within the specified dates.

Two doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca, sufficient against the delta variant

Although Pfizer requests authorization for this new injection, that does not mean that its vaccine is not effective against the delta variant. In fact, recent research published in Nature is quite clear on this. In the laboratory, only 10% of the blood of people vaccinated with a dose generates specific antibodies against the delta variant of the coronavirus. However, among people with two doses, 95% generate these antibodies. These results are good, especially for those who are receiving both doses. However, we know that some countries, such as the UK, took the path of putting the maximum number of first doses first. And although their numbers have now leveled off more, as far as the delta variant is concerned, it can be a problem for exactly this reason. Because two doses are needed for ideal protection. In fact, the study researchers concluded that the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant “partially but significantly escapes” the immune protection of vaccines, according to ScienceAlert.

Two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine were 96% effective in preventing hospitalizations for the delta variant and AstraZeneca’s 92%

But let’s not worry ahead of time. We know that what is seen in the laboratory and what happens outside of it can be very different. Let’s go back to the UK. And it is that according to an analysis carried out last May, a single dose of these vaccines was 33% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 caused by the delta variant. After the second injection, the percentage increased to 88% with the Pfizer vaccine and 60% with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Additionally, two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine were 96% effective in prevent hospitalizations for the delta variant. While two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 92% effective.

Pfizer’s new coronavirus vaccine

On the other hand, Pfizer is also preparing a new version of his vaccine to attack the delta variant. It would work as a new dose for people who have been immunized with their coronavirus vaccine. However, clinical trials are still being prepared. So, for the moment, our best weapon against the delta variant is to put as many complete guidelines as possible.

Now that the delta variant dominates the world landscape, we may see more symptomatic cases of vaccinated people with both doses. But don’t be afraid: Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccines continue to prevent hospitalizations for serious illness. Also, we could soon see trials for specific vaccines for this variant.

