Pfizer will request approval of third dose of its Covid vaccine

MEXICO CITY

The pharmaceutical Pfizer will request authorization from US regulators for a third dose of its vaccine against COVID-19, claiming that another injection within 12 months could dramatically increase immunity and perhaps provide protection against the latest and worrying mutation of the coronavirus: the most contagious delta variant.

Research in several countries shows that Pfizer injection and other widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against delta variant, which is spreading rapidly around the world and is now responsible for the majority of new infections in the United States.

Two doses of most current vaccines are decisive for developing high levels of antibodies against all versions of the coronavirus, not just the delta variant, but a large part of the world has yet to receive even the first doses of the vaccines as the pandemic continues.

However, lAntibodies naturally decrease over time, so studies are also underway to determine if and when reinforcements may be needed.

Pfizer doctor Mikael Dolsten told The Associated Press on Thursday that early data from the company’s booster study indicates that a person’s antibodies rise five to 10 times after a third dose of the drug, compared to a second injection months before.

Pfizer plans to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency authorization of a third dose in August, the doctor said.

Why is this important for the delta variant? Dolsten pointed to data from Britain and Israel showing that Pfizer’s vaccine “neutralizes very well” this variant. The assumption, he said, is that when antibodies get low enough, the delta variant could cause a mild infection before the immune system kicks in again.

However, FDA clearance would only be a first step, as it would not automatically mean that people are offered boosters, said Dr. William Schaffner, a vaccine expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Public health authorities would have to decide if they are really necessary, especially since millions of people have no protection.

The vaccines were designed to keep us out of the hospital ” and continue to do so despite the delta variant, he said. Giving another dose would be ‘a big effort while we’re still trying to get people to get the first dose.’ ‘

Hours after Pfizer’s announcement, US health authorities issued a statement saying that fully vaccinated Americans do not yet need a booster.

US health agencies ‘are engaged in a rigorous science-based process to consider whether or not a booster is necessary,’ the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a joint statement. for its acronym in English).

That work will include data from drug companies, “but it is not based solely on that data,” and any decisions about booster vaccines will be made only when “science shows they are necessary,” the agencies said.

Currently, only 48% of the US population is fully vaccinated, and some parts of the country have much lower immunization rates, places where the delta variant is increasing. On Thursday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said that is leading to “ two truths ”: highly immunized swaths of the United States returning to normal, and other places where hospitalizations are increasing.

This rapid rebound is worrying, ” he said: A few weeks ago, the delta variant accounted for just over a quarter of new cases in the United States, but now it accounts for just over 50%, and in some places, like parts of downtown -North of the country, up to 80%.

