Pfizer will request approval of 3rd dose of its COVID vaccine

Pfizer Inc plans to ask US regulators authorize a booster dose of your COVID vaccine within the next month, based on evidence of an increased risk of reinfection six months after inoculation and due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer, Mikael Dolsten, said the recently reported drop in the effectiveness of the vaccine in Israel was mainly due to infections in people who had been vaccinated in January or February.

The Israeli Health Ministry said the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing infections and symptomatic disease fell to 64% in June.

The Pfizer vaccine is very active against the Delta variant, “Dolsten said in an interview. But after six months, he noted,” there is likely a risk of reinfection because the antibodies, as predicted, decrease. “

Pfizer did not release the full set of Israeli data on Thursday, but said it will be released soon.

He emphasized that data from Israel and Great Britain suggest that even with decreasing antibody levels, the vaccine remains about 95% effective against severe disease.

