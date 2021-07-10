Pfizer will ask the US to authorize a third booster dose of its vaccine for greater protection against the variants

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its partner BioNTech will request authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to inject a third booster dose of its vaccine and thus offer greater protection against covid-19 and its variants.

Both companies have revealed that they are developing a booster dose against the delta variant, coinciding with increasing concerns globally about its rapid spread. The forecast is to send the data to the FDA “in the next few weeks” to get authorization.

In a statement, both companies have expressed their belief that a third injection of their current vaccine has the potential to maintain the “highest levels” of protection against all current variants, including delta.

However, from Pfizer they have pointed out that they are being vigilant and that they are also developing an updated version of the vaccine. Clinical trials could start in August, if they have the permission of the competent authorities.

The hopeful study published in ‘Nature’

Despite the movements announced by the pharmaceutical company, a recent study published in the journal Nature points out that the double dose of Pfizer and that of AstraZeneca is enough to neutralize the delta variant.

This is an investigation carried out by French scientists, which shows that 95% of people with the complete vaccination regimen of both drugs generate a strong neutralizing response to the effects of this mutation of the virus originating in India.

The researchers studied the reactivity of monoclonal antibodies and antibodies in the blood serum of 103 people with a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection and 59 vaccinated with one or two doses.

Israel, key in Pfizer’s investigation

The drug companies noted that the findings in Israel are consistent with studies conducted by companies that previously reported that a third dose of the vaccine might be necessary six to twelve months after the second injection.

Read more

“As seen in the real-world evidence published by the Israeli Ministry of Health, the efficacy of the vaccine has decreased six months after vaccination, at the same time that the delta variant is becoming dominant in that country.” , the companies have detailed in a statement.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE