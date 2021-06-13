in World

Pfizer vaccine will be applied to 40-year-olds in Xochimilco and second dose to 50-year-olds in Cuauhtémoc

The government of Mexico City announced that it will apply doses against the AstraZeneca coronavirus to adults between 40 and 49 years old in Xochimilco.

It is planned to “vaccinate between June 15 and 19, with the first dose to 66,695 adults aged 40 to 49 years in the Xochimilco mayor’s office.”

It was also indicated that they will receive a second dose against the coronavirus “69,852 adults from 50 to 59 years old residents of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.”

According to the scheme, “it is estimated to apply 136,547 vaccines; 29,309 daily doses on average ”.

