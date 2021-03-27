Pfizer Trials Oral Covid Drug for Early Infection

The US pharmaceutical Pfizer, manufacturer of one of the licensed vaccines against covid-19, announced on Tuesday that has started a clinical trial in the United States to test the effectiveness of a drug that is administered orally.

Pfizer explains that its drug, called PF-07321332, has been shown in in vitro studies to be a “potent protease inhibitor with antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2” and other coronaviruses, which suggests its “potential” for treating covid-19 and other “threats”.

“We have designed PF-07321332 as a potential oral therapy that could be prescribed at the first sign of infection, without requiring that patients be hospitalized or in critical care, “says the company’s chief scientist, Mikael Dolsten.

The Protease inhibitors are a group of drugs that inhibit the enzymes that a virus needs to replicate in human cells, and have been used to treat other viral pathogens such as HIV and Hepatitis C virus.

“Addressing the pandemic covid-19 requires both vaccine prevention and specific treatments for those who contract the virus. Given the way SARS-CoV-2 is mutating and the continued global impact of Covid-19, it seems likely that access to therapeutic options is essential, both now and beyond the pandemic, “explains Dolsten.

The also head of Research and Development of the pharmaceutical company, ensures that another protease inhibitor called PF-07304814 that is administered intravenously is being evaluated and that it could become a “new inpatient treatment option.”

“Together, the two (drugs) have the potential to create a comprehensive treatment paradigm that complements vaccination in cases where the disease still occurs, “said the expert, highlighting that it is the first oral protease inhibitor to be investigated for covid-19.

Pfizer indicated that the clinical trial of the oral drug, in its earliest phase, has been tested with individual doses and now is “progressing toward multiple ascending doses” in healthy adults to check its “safety and tolerability”.

The study of intravenous protease inhibitor is also at an early stage and it is being evaluated with patients hospitalized for covid-19, the firm reported.

Pfizer, developer of one of the anticovid vaccines together with the German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, assures that will give more details on its new drug at the spring forum of the American Chemical Society on April 6.