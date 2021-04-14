Pfizer to increase vaccine supply to EU in second quarter

(Bloomberg) – Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will increase deliveries of covid-19 vaccines to the European Union by 25% this quarter, offering good news to the bloc after administration of Johnson & # 39; s vaccine was halted. Johnson.

The US drugmaker will advance deliveries scheduled for the fourth quarter, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. The additional 50 million will be added to the 200 million doses that the EU already expected from Pfizer until June. The company supplied about 66 million in the first three months of the year.

Expediting deliveries could help offset the impact of J & J’s vaccine delays. Administration of the J&J vaccine was halted Tuesday as US regulators review rare cases of life-threatening cerebral thrombosis, similar to those seen with the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine.

Von der Leyen said the J&J news showed that there are “many factors that can disrupt” the plans, but the EU will act “quickly” to speed up the inoculations. He also said that EU countries have administered 100 million doses and 27 million people are fully vaccinated.

The EU, dealing with a new wave of the pandemic, expected J&J to administer around 55 million vaccines by the end of June. A prolonged delay would mark another setback for the 27-member bloc, which finally began to accelerate the vaccination campaign after falling far behind the US and the UK.

While Pfizer’s new schedule will help, its vaccine requires two doses compared to just one for J & J’s vaccine.

Von der Leyen also announced that the EU was entering formal negotiations with Pfizer and BioNTech for up to 1.8 billion covid-19 vaccines through 2023.

The US Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it had recommended pausing the administration of the J&J vaccine “as a precaution.” Officials said the length of the hiatus will depend on what they discover, but they expect it to be “a matter of days.”

