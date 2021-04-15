Pfizer to advance 50 million doses of its vaccine to the EU from April

Pfizer vaccine. (Photo: Reuters)

The pharmaceutical consortium of Pfizer and BionTech will advance the delivery of 50 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union in the second quarter of this year, which will allow the EU to maintain its goal of vaccinating 70% of the population adult by the end of summer.

“We have reached an agreement with BionTech-Pfizer to, once again, accelerate vaccine deliveries: 50 million doses will be delivered in the second quarter, starting in April,” said Von der Leyen in an appearance without questions.

The deliveries are an advance of the doses that Pfizer had planned to send to the EU in the last quarter of 2021 and will increase the supply of that drug to the Twenty-seven from April by 25%.

The president of the Commission has indicated that this Wednesday the number of 100 million vaccinations in the EU has been reached. “A milestone we should be proud of,” he said on his social networks.

