Pfizer raises the need for a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine

The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 produced by COVID-19 was the first to hit the market: two doses and we would already be immunized, although the effectiveness remains to be seen. One can be vaccinated with these injections both in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, as well as in the European Union. However, now Pfizer has announced that “Probably” a third booster dose will be needed. But was this part of the plan? Is this new vaccine really necessary?

From Pfizer they are investigating if a third booster dose will be necessary after six months. “You will probably need a third dose sometime between six and 12 months. And from there there will be a annual vaccination, but all this will have to be confirmed ”, explained Albert Bourla, the CEO of the pharmaceutical company, according to El País.

What will the booster dose depend on? On the one hand, the immunity generated by the vaccine. And, on the other, of the new variants of the virus that will emerge from now on. But it is nothing new, from the beginning it was already said that new doses might be necessary and that we might end up getting vaccinated like against the flu: once a year. Something similar commented Bourla on February 26, when he also explained that a third dose would boost the antibody response 10-20 times.

How long does immunity to COVID-19 last?

A third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine could boost the antibody response 10-20 times

The immunity that the vaccine offers us, as well as passing the disease, we don’t know how long it lasts. Some experts have already said that it can last for years while others say that it could last for a short time. All of this information is based on what we currently know about the virus and other similar coronaviruses. However, to be sure we will have to observe what happens to vaccinated people.

The first people to get vaccinated did so in the Pfizer and BioNTech clinical trial during the summer months of 2020. This means that if their immunity is tested this summer, we will know if the immunity provided by the vaccine lasts for a year. In the event that the antibodies did not maintain a third dose would be necessary. In this way, our immune systems will quickly start up again and we will continue to be protected. It is common with certain vaccines. For example, tetanus should be re-applied in case a person gets a deep wound despite being properly vaccinated.

However, do not forget that despite being vaccinated one can get infected of COVID-19. For this reason, once we get the two doses of the vaccines we must continue to take care of ourselves.

New variants of COVID-19

Photo by Ivan Diaz on Unsplash

The variants of COVID-19 in Spain and throughout the world they are a problem to consider. In fact, at the moment one of the great current problems is the South African variant. Not just for Pfizer but for all COVID-19 vaccines in the world, as the antibodies we generate appear to be less effective against the South African variant. However, there is also a solution for this and we don’t have to worry.

And it is that new injections against specific strains could be the next way to go. This is already done with the flu: it is monitored which strains are the most contagious in the other hemisphere and vaccines are prepared based on that. Well, the same could happen with COVID-19 in the coming years.

Other vaccines against COVID-19

So far, this is all we know about immunity, both its duration and its action against other variants. But this could change in the coming months when we have more information on vaccines against COVID-19 and the situation of the disease in the world. Because new variants will appear and we will have to know how to deal with them.

Luckily, we now have more approved vaccines: Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen. Although research continues on the latter two due to the rare adverse or side effects that can occur up to two weeks after vaccination. However, in the coming months, new vaccines against COVID-19 (including the Spanish ones) will be approved. And, therefore, our group immunity against the disease will grow and the situation could change for the better.

Time will tell us what happens to immunity, vaccines and the pandemic. We just have to wait and get the third dose of Pfizer if we are already vaccinated with that and they call us to boost our antibodies.

