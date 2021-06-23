Pfizer prepares its vaccine for children and babies

MEXICO CITY.

Pfizer-BioNTech’s covid-19 vaccine to be applied from six months of age could be ready no later than December of this year, said Excélsior Rodrigo Sini, director of Vaccine Medical Affairs for Latin America at Pfizer .

After the emergency use of this biological for people between 12 and 15 years of age was authorized last May, by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) , the pharmacist works in phases 2 and 3 to verify the safety, tolerability and efficacy in population groups under 12 years of age.

In fact, immunization for children between the ages of two and five is expected to be ready in September.

The studies are divided into subgroups: six months to two years; from two to five years and from five to 11 years.

We already have primary results in terms of safety and tolerability to know the dosage that we are going to use in these three age groups and we have already started phase 2 and 3 studies to measure efficacy, of which we expect to have results during 2021.

At the end of September, 5 to 11 years old. And we wait until the end of November and December, from six months to five years of age ”, he explained.

From Brazil, in a virtual interview, Rodrigo Sini added that his vaccine against covid-19 is safe for the entire population because the cases of anaphylaxis (allergic reactions) are minimal.

After the application of 700 million doses, it is proven that the cases of anaphylaxis are lower than in the general population, therefore, the safety of the vaccine is greater and the importance of getting vaccinated, ”he explained.

He added that the biological is also being tested in pregnant women and in patients with some type of immunosuppression.

However, he clarified that it can currently be used in patients with HIV.

And we are also including studies with pregnant women and with patients with some type of immunosuppression, because in the first studies we included people with chronic diseases, for example stable heart disease, diabetics and people with hepatitis B and C, but in this study they are transplant patients or cancer patients ”, he pointed out.

EMERGENCY USE

In our country, the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is awaiting authorization for emergency use from 12 years of age.

The outlook for its approval is optimistic, after last June 11 the Committee for New Molecules and the Subcommittee for the Evaluation of Biotechnological Products of the Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) recommended its application for this sector of the population.

The Committee for New Molecules (CMN) and the Subcommittee for the Evaluation of Biotechnological Products (SEPB) met this morning to issue a technical opinion on the extension of the age group from 12 years, for the application of the BNT162b2 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine), which received a unanimous favorable opinion, ”Cofepris reported at the time.

Therefore, if Cofepris endorses the expansion of emergency use requested by Pfizer, the vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus would have to be included in the National Vaccination Plan to be used in the population from 12 years of age , since its application is currently endorsed from the age of 17.

In this regard, Rodrigo Sini pointed out that in all population groups – from 12 years of age – the biological is applied in the same way, even if they are children, youth or adults.

The same dosage was used as the other age ranges. 30 micrograms were used in two doses at a three-week interval in all studies and this was also the case in this population.

So today, in summary, the authorization for people over 12 years of age is two doses of 30 micrograms in a minimum interval of three weeks ”, concluded Rodrigo Sini.

AMU