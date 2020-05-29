Pfizer knows that the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus, right now, isIt’s arduous and humanity is waiting for a vaccine.

Reason why, the pharmaceutical company knows that the commitment it has is keep developing the cure to a disease that has paralyzed the economy and confined to much of the world.

“We are committed to improving the quality of life and health of people, so we seek prevention tools. An example is the development of our Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, together with the biotechnology company BioNTech ”, says Constanza Losada, president and CEO of Pfizer México.

Currently, this company works in our country with the guarantee of meet the demand for medicines from patients, despite the difficult times in which the population finds itself.

Losada argues “working in the medical industry is intended to help people’s health, Pfizer has worked in the pandemic to resolve the Covid-19 epidemic quickly and in the long term. We have relied on three key areas:

Ensure the supply of medicines to patients who need it. Support national and state health systems. Work to find a vaccine, diagnosis and treatment in the fight against the coronavirus. ”

He adds that the infrastructure, logistics and Pfizer’s financial solvency allows us to achieve our stated objectives, because, even before the pandemic, “we were already working creatively to help the health of Mexicans. “

“In the case of our Toluca plant, we have an automated warehouse to streamline processes and have an inventory operation to reach our points of sale,” says Losada.

“With Amid and the Mexico Competitiveness Center, during the pandemic, we made a commitment to pay in advance to our small suppliers. We recognize the difficulties these companies face in subsisting. These practices have allowed Pfizer to anticipate strategic decision-making and optimize the necessary resources in the face of this pandemic, to generate innovations that change the lives of patients, “he adds.

The directive recognizes that, after the health crisis, the world will not be the same again. There will be social distancing, risk of new outbreaks and a constant demand for medicines.

For Pfizer, warns, it will be essential to adapt to new technologies and offer medical and information solutions, in order to establish itself as a valued firm.

“The form of consumption is not going to be the same after the health emergency is lifted by the Covid-19 pandemic and we start with the so-called new normality. Many companies will have to coexist with a new supply and demand model. Although, the rules are not so clear, but there will be a new opportunity to better adapt to the market, “assumes Losa.

“Isolation changes the consumption of media, seeking medical information through the internet and social media. Hearings demand quick responses, so companies that offer safe and reliable information, they will be the most valued ”, delves.

Pfizer participates in the Forbes Connect Forum with the slogan to continue as a reliable and investigational pharmacist to find the cure against coronavirus. A fight, which he will not give up.