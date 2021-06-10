Pfizer is already testing a lower dose of its COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12 years of age

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will begin testing in a group of 4,500 children under 12 years of age in the US, Finland and Spain using a low dose. This test comes after Pfizer tested a higher injection dose in 144 children.

The lowest dose will be 3 micrograms for children under 5 and 10 micrograms for children ages 5 to 11, Pfizer said.

“Today marks an important next step in our efforts to understand the safety and immune response of our COVID-19 vaccine. at the beginning of the phase 2/3 trial in children aged 5 to 11 years. In the coming weeks, we plan to initiate Phase 2/3 in children 2 to 4 years of age and in children as young as six months, ”said Dr. Bill Gruber, senior vice president of Clinical Research and Development at Pfizer, agreeing with CNET.

Pfizer will have data on the 5-11 age group in September to apply for an emergency use authorization. It will also have data on children 2 to 5 years after that. Data on the vaccine in infants will arrive in November.

Pfizer is also seeking full FDA approval, as the vaccine is currently administered under an emergency use authorization.

The FDA Emergency Use Authorization allows the use of unapproved medical countermeasures that are necessary during health emergencies.

In May, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received final approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for use in children ages 12-15.

Until Tuesday, The United States has fully vaccinated more than 140 million people, or nearly 42% of the population, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

President Joe Biden has set a goal for 70% of adults in the US to have at least their first COVID-19 injection by July 4, noting incentives like free child care, free beer and tickets. for the Super Bowl.

