Pfizer exec says EU restrictions on COVID-19 vaccine export will cause everyone to lose

ZURICH, Mar 25 (Reuters) – The European Union’s restrictions on the export of COVID-19 vaccines will cause everyone to lose, including members of the bloc, a Pfizer executive said, a day after Brussels tightened its supervision. of the delivery of doses beyond its borders.

“We have watched recent developments with concern,” Sabine Bruckner, Pfizer’s manager for Switzerland, said at a news conference with the Swiss government on Thursday.

“Our executive management has been in direct contact with the European Union. Our position has been presented, we are very critical, we cannot support it at all,” he said.

“If there are restrictions on exports, it will be a situation in which we will all lose, including the members of the European Union,” he added.

(Reporting by John Miller; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)