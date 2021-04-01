Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is 91% effective according to updated data, protects against South African variant

By Carl O’Donnell

Apr 1 (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Thursday that their COVID-19 vaccine is about 91% effective in preventing the disease, citing data from updated trials that included participants inoculated for up to six months.

The injection was also 100% effective in preventing disease among trial participants in South Africa, where a new variant called B1351 predominates, although the number of those participants was relatively small – 800.

While the new 91.3% overall efficacy rate is less than the 95% originally reported in November for its 44,000-person trial, a number of variants have become more prevalent worldwide since then.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the updated results, which include data from more than 12,000 people fully inoculated for at least six months, make the lab eligible for full regulatory approval in the United States.

Currently, the vaccine is licensed in an emergency by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The data from the trial “provide the first clinical results that a vaccine can effectively protect against currently circulating variants, a critical factor in achieving herd immunity and ending this pandemic for the world population,” said Ugur Sahin, BioNTech CEO, in a statement.

Experts fear that new COVID-19 variants from South Africa and Brazil may be resistant to existing vaccines and treatments. More than 300 cases of the South African variant have been detected in more than 25 states and jurisdictions in the United States, according to federal data.

The vaccine was 100% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and 95.3% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the FDA.

(Additional reporting by Michael Erman in New York; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)