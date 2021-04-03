Pfizer confirms that its Covid-19 vaccine protects for at least six months

Pharmaceuticals Pfizer and BioNTech have confirmed this Thursday that their vaccine against Covid-19 remains highly effective for at least six months after the second dose is given. What’s more, they have claimed that it also works against the South African variant of the virus.

The companies have drawn these conclusions after reviewing follow-up data from volunteers who participated in the vaccine trials, which so far still show no major safety concerns. This has been indicated by both pharmaceutical companies in a statement, echoed by Efe.

“It is an important step to confirm the high efficacy and the good safety data so far, especially in the longer-term follow-up, “said the chief executive of Germany’s BioNTech, Ugur Sahin.

According to both companies, the vaccine has shown a 91.3% effectiveness against coronavirus up to six months later of administering the second dose, and 100% effectiveness in preventing severe cases. However, the effectiveness against severe disease is 95.3% if the definition of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is used.

Pfizer and BioNTech explain that the study has taken into account the data from more than 46,000 volunteers who participated in clinical trials. Among them, 927 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been registered, with 850 of them in the group that received a placebo and 77 among those who received the vaccine. Of the total infected, 32 developed a serious disease, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, all of them in the placebo group.