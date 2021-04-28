Pfizer confirms a third booster dose 9 months after getting vaccinated

It’s official: the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will need a third booster dose, nine months after the second is given.

After 21 days of the first dose, originally only a booster would be given for the Pfizer vaccine. However, the pharmaceutical company officially announced that, to get full protection, the population should receive one more dose, nine months later.

Consolidate protection against viruses

Photo: Getty Images

BioNTech / Pfizer’s strategy is straightforward. To provide a stronger barrier against a COVID-19 infection, the population that received their vaccine should reinforce protection with a third dose.

Although a previous notice already warned about this possibility, Dr. Ugur Sahin, co-founder of the German pharmaceutical company, confirmed it as a fact in a virtual conference. In front of foreign correspondents accredited in Germany, the expert assured the following:

“Protection is slowly diminishing over time. We have data that indicates that at six months the protection is no longer 95% but 91%, and at eight months we see that the antibodies that produce protection clearly diminish. That is why we need a third dose to bring the protection back to close to 100% ”.

In order to avoid this drop in vaccine protection, Pfizer recommends giving the vaccine a third time so that the virus affects people less and less. According to Ugur Sahin, it will have to be administered 9 months after the second dose is applied. After that, one may be needed every year or 18 months.

We suggest: Pfizer studies the possibility of applying a 3rd dose of its vaccine against COVID-19

A vaccine resistant to the most aggressive variants

Photo: Getty Images

Regarding the questions about the resistance of the vaccine against the most aggressive variants of COVID-19, Sahin was confident, according to the coverage of La Vanguardia. Particularly on the Indian variant, which has raised the number of infections to 350 thousand a day.

To this day, Pfizer inoculation is known to protect in a 95% to those vaccinated with severe symptoms of COVID-19. The third administration will only be a way of guaranteeing generalized protection to the population that receives it.

According to the expert, “the Indian variant has mutations that we have already studied and against which our vaccine works, which gives us confidence”. Despite this, testing to launch the third dose is ongoing. Meanwhile, some countries like The United States already prepares the logistics For your application.

Keep reading:

This is how the single-dose CanSino vaccine to be applied in Mexico works in your body

Russia announces Sputnik Light, single-dose vaccine to arrive in March