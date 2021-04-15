Pfizer CEO says a third dose may be necessary a year after the second

Albert Boula, the CEO of the company Pfizer, assured that people who have received his vaccine will probably need one dose a year later, in statements released by CNBC this Thursday that were recorded on April 1.

This third dose would get 12 months after having received the second in order to achieve immunity.

Thus, as confirmed by Albert Boula, the population will have to be vaccinated against coronavirus annually.

“It is extremely important delete people group that they can be susceptible to the virus “, has affirmed.

Pfizer together with the BioNtech company began test a third dose from February to improve the immunity of vaccinated people against the new variants that are being developed.