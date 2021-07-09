Pfizer-BioNTech seek authorization for a third dose of their vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech laboratories seek authorization for a third dose of its vaccine against Covid-19 before the regulatory authorities of the United States and Europe.

Both laboratories assured that they have studies that would suggest that a third dose will strengthen the immunization against the new variants of the SARS-CoV-2, including Delta.

Pfizer-BioNTech seek authorization for a third dose

The request for the emergency use of a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be made to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Since last April, Pfizer reported on the possibility that people who received their vaccine would need a third dose to boost between 10 and 20 times the degree of immunization against the virus.

In recent weeks, several countries have reported new outbreaks of Covid-19, even in regions where vaccination has been widespread.

Given this, both laboratories reported that new studies carried out in Israel, where the population was vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech dose, they show that a third dose preserves the highest levels of protective efficacy.

Tests for a third dose

Before Pfizer-BioNTech seeks authorization for a third dose, both laboratories conducted new real-world studies.

Is about preclinical and clinical tests to demonstrate the reaches of a third dose.

The first data from the study show that a booster dose administered 6 months after the second dose it has a consistent tolerability profile.

According to the companies, a third dose causes high neutralization titers against the wild type and the Beta variant, which are 5 to 10 times higher than after two doses.

Israel data

Data released by the Israeli Ministry of Health confirm that vaccine efficacy dropped to 64%, both for infection and symptomatic disease, after vaccination.

Reducing protection against infection and symptomatic disease It will also be compromised by the emergence of new variants, the study warns.

However, protection against severe disease remained 95% for 6 months after the second dose.

Anticipate new variants

The pharmaceutical companies indicated that the request to administer a third dose seeks to anticipate the consequences of new variants of concern such as Delta.

This variant, which emerged for the first time in India, is already the dominant one in the United States and in countries of the European Union.

In Mexico, the Ministry of Health recognized this month the presence of cases of the Delta variant in places like Mexico City.

FDA and CDC are cautious

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a joint statement in which they clarify that they analyze the need for a third dose.

“If and when a booster would be necessary… We are prepared for booster doses as long as when science shows they are necessary“.

According to the European Commissioner for Health, Stella kyriakides, his team is “constantly working with the European Medicines Agency and the European Center for Disease Prevention (ECDC) to fix a position in the coming weeks or months”.

New dose against Delta

In parallel, Pfizer and BioNTech are already developing an updated version of their vaccine against Covid-19.

This new dose is designed to attack the spike protein complete of the Delta variant.

The first batch of this biological mRNA for the assay has already been manufactured at the BioNTech facility in Mainz, Germany.

The companies expect clinical trials to begin in August, subject to regulatory approvals.

