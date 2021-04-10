Pfizer, BioNTech ask US to expand emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents

Apr 9 (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNtech SE said on Friday they have asked US regulatory agencies to expand the emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in teens ages 12 to 15.

In March, drug manufacturers said the vaccine was found to be safe, effective and produced strong antibody responses in children ages 12 to 15 in a clinical trial.

The two-dose vaccine from Pfizer and BioNtech SE is already licensed for use in persons 16 years of age and older.

It’s unclear how long it will take for the regulator to review the trial data, although the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Rochelle Walensky, told ABC News on Thursday that she hopes the vaccine will be licensed for children 12 and under. to 15 years in mid-May.

It is also unclear whether the regulator will require a meeting of the independent advisory council that recommended the original authorization for companies to receive the go-ahead in the younger age group.

Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson are also testing their vaccines in 12 to 18-year-olds, and data from Moderna’s trial could come in soon.

Pfizer and Moderna have launched trials even in younger children, ages six months to 11 years. Both companies have said they hope to be able to vaccinate children under the age of 11 by early 2022.

Vaccination of children and young people is considered a fundamental step to achieve herd immunity and tame the pandemic, according to many experts.

Pfizer and BioNtech said they plan to ask other regulatory authorities globally to allow the use of their vaccine in children ages 12 to 15 in the coming days.

(Report by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)