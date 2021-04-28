Pfizer Announces It May Have A Pill Against Coronavirus By Year End

Pfizer Pharmaceutical. (Photo: REUTERS)

Following the latest trials by the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, the company has announced that it could have a drug available before the end of the year that is administered orally against the coronavirus.

The multinational has explained through a statement that its new drug, called PF-07321332, has been shown in in vitro studies to be a “powerful protease inhibitor with antiviral activity against Sars-Cov-2” and other coronaviruses, which suggests its “potential” for the treatment of Covid-19 and other “threats”.

The treatment is similar to that used today against the HIV virus. It would be administered in the early stages of contagion and it would be the first alternative to the vaccine to avoid the development of more serious symptoms.

“We designed PF-07321332 as a potential oral therapy that could be prescribed at the first sign of infection, without requiring patients to be hospitalized or in critical care,” said Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s chief scientific officer and president of research, in an official statement. .

The first phase of the trial, involving people between 18 and 60 years old, is scheduled to end on May 25. The entire experiment will last 145 days plus another 28 days of “screening and dosing.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.