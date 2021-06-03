Pfizer and Novartis, the Pharmaceuticals with the Best Reputation in 2020

Share

Merco (Business Monitor of Corporate Reputation) has published the results of your Health Reputation Monitor for the year 2020, which is divided into several areas.

In the Hospital services, the specialty with the best reputation is still that of allergology, which occupies the number 1 position in this ranking since 2018. After it, there is anesthesiology and resuscitation and digestive system.

In section Hospitals, in the public sphere ranks first La Paz University Hospital, followed by the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona and the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón. In the private sphere, it tops the ranking University of Navarra Clinic, together with the Quirónsalud Madrid University Hospital and the HM Sanchinarro / Clara Campal University Hospital.

The pandemic has increased the social and media relevance of the health sector as a whole, including the pharmaceutical companies, some of them manufacturers of the vaccines that protect against COVID-19. After the completion of 6,733 surveys health professionals at all levels and areas, managers, journalists specialized in health or representatives of public administrations, the Health Reputation Monitor places on the podium of its ranking of pharmaceutical companies with the best reputation in Spain to Pfizer, Novartis and Janssen. The top 10 of the most reputable pharmaceutical companies are completed by Astrazeneca, Sanofi, GSK, Roche, Bayer, Lilly and MSD.

Precisely, the latter has had a notable increase in your reputation, since last year he was in the tenth position. In addition, Pfizer, Novartis, Janssen, GSK and Astrazeneca lead the ranking of most innovative pharmaceutical companies.

The ranking of health technology companies is led by Siemens, General Electric and Philips; while the most reputable manufacturers of biomedical devices are Depuy Synthes, Kls Martin and Stryker.

The Health Reputation Monitor (MRS) is the only independent study that analyzes the reputation of all Spanish healthcare. To achieve this, as explained on its website, a verification process has been carried out with three phases: the first, the valuation made by medical professionals of 26 specialties -started in November 2020-; the second the assessment of managers and heads of hospitals, nurses, nurse managers, directors of pharmaceutical companies, hospital pharmacy managers, patient associations, journalists and health informants, as well as members of the public health administration -which started in March 2021-; Furthermore, these evaluations are complemented by a third analysis: a objective evaluation of reputational merits carried out by Merco technicians, responsible for MRS field work.