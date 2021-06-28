Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would protect against COVID-19 for years: study

NEW YORK.

The vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech Y Modern can provide protection “for years” against him covid-19, suggests a new study published this Monday in the Nature magazine.

The researchers found that people who received any of the injections from two doses, who use the new technology from Messenger RNA (mRNA), They had immune responses powerful Y “persistent”.

In addition, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines produced high levels of neutralizing antibodies against two variants of the virus.

This could mean that Pfizer and Moderna recipients could have long-lasting immunity, for years or potentially the rest of their lives, and may not even need boosters, The New York Times reported.

It’s a good sign of how long our immunity is with those vaccines, “Dr. Ali Ellebedy, lead author of the study and an immunologist at Washington University in St. Louis, told the Times.

For the study, the experts recruited 14 people who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Among them, eight people had previously been infected with covid-19.

The researchers looked at the lymph nodes, which produce a type of immune system cell known as a memory B cell.

Memory B cells attach to the surface of invading pathogens and mark them for destruction by other immune cells.

They can also circulate in the bloodstream for years, even decades, and the immune system can call them in if there is another infection.

After someone is infected with or vaccinated against COVID-19, a germinal center forms in the lymph nodes, which acts as a kind of “training ground” for memory B cells, according to The New York Times.

This center helps train B cells to recognize the genetic sequence of the virus, as well as any variant in this sequence.

‘Very good sign’

The team took samples of the lymph nodes five times: at three, four, five, seven and 15 weeks after the first dose.

The results showed that even four months, the recipients had very active germ centers and the number of memory B cells that recognized the virus had not decreased.

Ellebedy explained that with most vaccines, germ centers peak a week or two after immunization before disappearing.

The fact that the reactions continued for almost four months after vaccination is a very, very good sign, “he told The New York Times.

Although the study only looked at people vaccinated with Pfizer, Ellebedy said the findings can be applied to Moderna because both vaccines use the same technology.

The expert clarified that he does not believe that the immune response of vaccines with conventional technology is as strong as those made with mRNA.

jrr