Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would also generate thrombi

Neither Pfizer nor Moderna get rid of thrombocytopenia, or at least that’s what it looks like after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has received 13 reports on thrombosis events related to these vaccines.

At the moment the EMA is not going to open an investigation since “these figures are extremely low and do not cause concern.” There are 11 cases related to the Pfizer vaccine and 2 cases to the Moderna vaccine. However, the EMA will continue to watch for other cases and will analyze the severity of these. All the cases have occurred in the European Economic Area (EEA), made up of the EU, Norway; Iceland and Liechtenstein, as reported by the EFE agency this Thursday.

This supposes a Difference from AstraZeneca or Janssen coronavirus vaccine; since the cases analyzed were practically all from outside the European Union. Above all, they were cases that occurred in the United Kingdom and the United States; two of the countries in which vaccination of the population is most advanced.

At the moment, the thrombotic events that EMA links to immunization are still a side effect ‘very rare»Of vaccines that prevent COVID-19.

What is thrombocytopenia?

The thrombocytopenia it is a deficiency of platelets in the blood. This can be a problem if we have a wound, since the platelets are responsible for closing them. But, How is this platelet deficit related to vaccines?

“A plausible explanation for the combination of blood clots and low platelets is an immune response, leading to a condition similar to that sometimes seen in heparin-treated patients.” EMA

From the EMA they have a theory. And it is that something similar happens with some people who are treated with heparin. This is known as heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT). “A plausible explanation for the combination of blood clots and low platelets is a immune response, which leads to a condition similar to that sometimes seen in heparin-treated patients, “the agency said a few weeks ago. This immune response generates many thrombi, so platelets are depleted.

The first vaccine to be suspected of producing thrombocytopenias was that of the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, also called Vaxzevria. Then the coronavirus vaccine from Janssen for the same problem with thrombi. At first it was thought that this condition could only be produced by adenoviral vector vaccines. However, the thrombi related to Pfizer and Moderna, which are messenger RNA, suggest that perhaps the key is not in the type of vaccine. But that will have to be found out by drug agencies.

However, despite these events, the EMA insists that they are “very rare.” And that coronavirus vaccines are safe despite thrombus events. What’s more, the cost-benefit balance continues to be positive for the use of vaccines against COVID-19 due to the pandemic we are experiencing.

