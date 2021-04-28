Pfizer and Moderna vaccines reduce risk of hospitalization by 94%

Unforgivable that they are not vaccinated in the US, says doctor 2:41

(CNN) – According to a new study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna were found to be 94% effective against hospitalization due to covid-19 Among fully vaccinated adults over 65, the study also found that the vaccines were 64% effective among partially vaccinated older adults, meaning they had only received one dose of the vaccine so far.

The findings are consistent with the results of clinical trials of the vaccines. These showed an efficacy of between 94% and 95%, noted researchers from the CDC and other institutions.

“These data suggest that continuing to rapidly vaccinate American adults against COVID-19 will likely have a significant impact on COVID-19 hospitalization and could lead to a commensurate reduction in COVID-19 illnesses and deaths,” the researchers wrote in your study.

Conformation of the study

The study included data from 417 adults 65 years and older with symptoms similar to COVID-19 who were admitted to 24 hospitals in 14 states. The admissions occurred between January 1 and March 26. Among those patients, 187 tested positive for coronavirus and 230 tested negative.

The researchers found that among those who tested positive, most were not vaccinated. Only 18 of the patients, or 10%, were partially vaccinated with a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Only one person, representing 0.5%, was fully vaccinated.

Among the 230 adults who tested negative, 44 of them, or 19%, were partially vaccinated. On the other hand, 18 adults, or 8%, were fully vaccinated, according to the data.

‘Encouraging results’

Overall, “these results are encouraging and good news for the two-thirds of people 65 and older who are already fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, in a press release Wednesday.

“Covid-19 vaccines are very effective and these real-world results confirm the benefits seen in clinical trials, preventing hospitalizations among the most vulnerable,” said Walensky. “The results are promising for our communities and hospitals. As our vaccination efforts continue to expand, Covid-19 patients will not overwhelm healthcare systems, leaving hospital staff, beds and services available to people in need for other medical conditions.

The new study included data from California, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah. More research is needed to determine if similar results are obtained in more states to represent the entire American population.

Other studies

Similar results were previously found.

In another study published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine it was found that among 417 employees at Rockefeller University in New York who were fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, only two of them, also about 0.5 % subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

In March, pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech announced that real-world tests by the Israeli Ministry of Health show that the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths among fully vaccinated people has been “drastically” lower.

That analysis determined that the vaccine was 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic COVID-19. This means for infections that have no symptoms.