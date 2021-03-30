Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are very effective after 2 doses

Single-dose vaccines, as effective as double-dose 27:25

(CNN) – Under real-world conditions, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against covid-19 provide highly effective protection, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). English).

With full vaccination, the vaccines were 90% effective in preventing infections, including those without symptoms. At least 14 days after the first dose but before the second dose, they were 80% protected, according to the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report released Monday. The CDC said it is the first of many planned studies of the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The study looked at how vaccines protected nearly 4,000 healthcare workers and first responders. The study volunteers worked in eight locations around the country and were observed from mid-December to mid-March.

The CDC routinely screened volunteers regardless of symptoms. The agency also monitored the volunteers through text messages, email, and direct medical reports. The volunteers also did a nasal swab once a week.

Most of the volunteers, more than 62%, had received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. More than 12% had received a single dose.

Among the 2,961 people vaccinated with one or more doses and the 989 unvaccinated participants, a total of 205 tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test. 161 infections were identified when participants were not vaccinated; Eight were identified among those who were partially immunized and three among those who were fully immunized, more than 14 days after their second dose of vaccine. 33 identified cases were excluded because the person’s immune status was unclear. More than 87% of covid-19 cases had symptoms. In almost 23% of the cases the help of a doctor was sought. There were two hospitalizations, but no deaths.

The results of this study are similar to what scientists saw in clinical trials of vaccines, but studies like this one are important in showing how effective vaccines are, particularly in a population where, through their work, they can meet a large number of people who have covid-19.

The results showing the level of protection of a single dose after two weeks are similar to the findings of other recent studies in the UK and Israel.

‘Reducing the risk of communicable infection, which can occur among people with asymptomatic infection or among people several days before symptoms appear, is especially important among healthcare personnel, first responders, and other essential and front-line workers because to their potential to become infected with the virus through frequent close contact with patients and the public, ”the report concluded.

“This study is tremendously encouraging,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday at the COVID-19 briefing at the White House. “These findings also underscore the importance of receiving the two recommended doses of the vaccine to obtain the highest level of protection against COVID-19, especially as our concerns about variants increase.”

“Our national vaccination efforts are working,” added Walensky.

The United States has gone to great lengths to get people vaccinated. As of Monday, nearly 29% of the U.S. population, or more than 95 million people, has received at least one dose, and nearly 16% of the population, approximately 52.6 million people. , is fully vaccinated, CDC data shows. Among those over 18 years of age, more than 1 in 5 are fully vaccinated.

“Get vaccinated when you can,” Walensky said. “So that all those people we love will still be here when this pandemic ends.”