Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective in preventing infections, according to CDC

A single dose of Pfizer and Moderna covid-19 vaccines is 80% effective in preventing contagion. By supplying the two recommended doses, the effectiveness rises up to 90%. These data come from a study published this Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English) of the United States.

Every week, and regardless of whether they showed symptoms or were asymptomatic, routine tests were performed to detect SARS-CoV-2 infections among the volunteers.

“I am excited to share information about this new study. […] that assesses the effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in preventing infections, ”announced the CDC director, Rochelle Wallensky, at a press conference.

The effect has been observed two weeks after the administration of the first dose to the participants in the study, carried out in 3,950 health workers between December 14 and March 13. Every week, regardless of whether they showed symptoms or were asymptomatic, routine tests for SARS-CoV-2 infections were performed among the volunteers.

Lower incidence rate in those vaccinated

Of all the volunteers, who must have had no history of COVID-19 infections, 62.8% (2,479) received the two recommended doses and 477 (12.1%) received only one dose of the vaccine. The rest of the participants were not vaccinated.

In those who did not receive any vaccine, an incidence rate of 1.38 infections per 1,000 volunteers was recorded, while in those who did receive total or partial vaccination, incidence rates of 0.04 and 0.19 infections were recorded. per 1,000 people, respectively.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these findings indicate that licensed mRNA vaccines are effective in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection.

They were notified 8 infections confirmed by PCR among those partially immunized (one dose) and 3 other infections among those vaccinated with the full schedule. For the authors, these findings indicate that licensed mRNA vaccines are effective in preventing infection by SARS-CoV-2, regardless of the status of symptoms.

“These provisional results […] demonstrate that current vaccination efforts translate into substantial preventive benefits among working-age adults. They reinforce the CDC’s recommendation for a full two-dose immunization with mRNA vaccines. Covid-19 vaccine is recommended for all candidates”, Concludes the study.

