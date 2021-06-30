Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine Immunities May Protect Against COVID-19 for Life, Study Suggests

The immunity brought on by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could last for years, especially in those who were sick with COVID-19.

Despite the fact that all the vaccines that are applied in the world are safe and effective to protect against severe COVID-19, hospitalization and death, a study published in Nature that thoroughly analyzed the immune response of the two vaccines developed from RNA messenger (Pfizer and Moderna) suggests that their efficacy could be maintained for years.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have a common platform: both are developed from Messenger RNA, a pioneering technique that consists of sequencing the genetic information of the virus and introducing it to the body so that the cells are responsible for producing a specific antigen that provides protection against the virus.

The Messenger RNA it carries with it the instructions necessary for cells to produce a disease-specific antigen. “Once produced within the body, the antigen is recognized by the immune system, preparing it to fight the real virus,” explains the University of Cambridge.

And although since the beginning of vaccination various studies have been launched to find out how long the protection of each vaccine is, the most thoroughly studied immunizations are those of Messenger RNA developed in the United States.

The study adds increasing evidence to previous research that suggests that even after a normal decrease in antibodies after a few months, the long-term immune system is capable of identify the infection and fight it efficiently in vaccinated people.

In the case of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the authors found that even after four months of application, the germinal lymph node centers who are in charge of activating the memory B cells (And you are to “remember” infectious agents to combat them in case of reinfection) they stay active, a sign that the number of memory cells remains constant in the long term.

Among all vaccinated people, the research considers that protection could be longer (perhaps life-long) in those vaccinated. people who developed immunity after recovering from an infection of COVID-19 and were subsequently vaccinated. The opposite could happen with older adults and immunosuppressed people, in whom the probability of receiving one more booster dose after a while may be higher.

The study did not look at the long-term protection of other vaccines and suggests that this long-lasting effect is helpful against the known variants so far of the virus; however, the high circulation of various mutations could change the situation at any time.

