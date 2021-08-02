Pfizer and Moderna raise the price of coronavirus vaccines for the European Union

A health worker prepares a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19. (Photo: . / Welcome Velasco)

The US pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna have raised the price of their vaccines against the coronavirus in the last supply contracts to the European Union, as published this Sunday by the Financial Times newspaper.

The terms of the contracts, signed this year through 2023 for a total of 2.1 billion doses, were renegotiated after clinical studies indicated that the mRNA-type vaccines of these two companies had better efficacy rates than the cheaper Oxford ones. AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, the newspaper states.

The price of a dose of the Pfizer preparation has gone from the current 15.50 euros to 19.50 euros, according to parts of the contract to which the FT has had access. Meanwhile, the price of a dose of Moderna has risen to $ 25.50 (more than 21 euros), from the $ 22.60 (19 euros) set in the first supply agreement. However, that amount is less than the $ 28.5 that had been agreed previously, as the order has been increased.

Pharmaceuticals, for the third dose

The newspaper notes that drug companies will make a lot of money as countries increase their orders to administer third doses of the vaccine next winter.

According to data from industry consultants, in 2022 it is expected that Pfizer, which shares profits with the German BioNTech, will earn 56,000 million dollars from the sale of its vaccine, while Moderna would earn about 30,000 million.

AstraZeneca, which offers its preparation at cost price indefinitely to developing countries, would earn about $ 15 billion, says the FT.

According to the newspaper, the EU negotiated the most expensive new contracts with Pfizer and Moderna at a time when it was under pressure to increase supply, while regulators investigated the possible connection of the J&J and AstraZeneca preparations with unusual blood clots.

