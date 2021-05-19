Pfizer and Moderna COVID Vaccines CAN Protect Against India Variant, Fauci Says

Pfizer and Moderna COVID Vaccines May Protect Against India Variant, According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Respiratory Diseases, and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Identified as B.1.617.2, the variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that first appeared in India and has been classified by the World Health Organization as a “global concern”, has been found in other countries , including the United States.

Dr. Fauci pointed out that the first investigations of the action of both drugs against this mutation of the virus suggest that two-dose COVID-19 vaccines protect “at least partially and probably” against the Indian variant and against other strains.

During a briefing at the White House, Fauci said that several studies have shown that vaccines maintain antibodies that defend the body against mutations for at least six months.

“So, in summary, this is just another example of the accumulation of scientific data… which indicates another very strong reason why we should get vaccinatedDr. Fauci urged during the virtual conference.

Variant B.1.617.2 has triggered a second wave of COVID in India with fatal results. That country faces more than 25 million infected people and a number of deaths that exceeds 280,000. The escalation began last April, when the coronavirus variant began to spread through Indian territory, causing a second wave of the pandemic, more deadly than the first in which new infections have exceeded 400,000.

In addition, this mutation has been detected in more than 30 countries of the worldIt is more easily transmitted at a time when some nations are relaxing their preventive measures.

In some countries such as the United Kingdom, concern about the Indian variant has led the authorities to recognize that it isIt is about a latent danger that could jeopardize the efforts made so far to contain the pandemic.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, acknowledged that this mutation “could be a serious interruption of our progress” and the health officials of that country calculated that, if not contained, it could kill an average of 1,000 people daily in that European country.

Other variants detected that also represent a cause for concern are those that have appeared in Brazil, South Africa and the United Kingdom itself. Thus, US health authorities have urged the population to comply with the full two-dose vaccination schedule, including adolescents and young people from 12 years of age.