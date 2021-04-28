Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine will need a third dose



What was assumed a few weeks ago is now more than proven.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the scientific community to work against the clock to control the number of infections and deaths from the COVID-19, so some pharmaceutical companies did a titanic job to be able to create a vaccine.

This has generated a series of doubts regarding the effectiveness of vaccines against the coronavirus, Because we know that many years of testing and trials are needed to create it.

However, all the pharmaceutical companies that have created a vaccine against COVID-19 have ensured that their product is highly effective and most of them achieve immunization with the application of 2 doses.

Thousands of people in the United States have already covered the vaccination chart, so now they wonder if they will need some type of booster and if so, when they should get it.

On the subject, this Wednesday, Dr. Ugur Sahin, co-founder of the German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, in a virtual meeting he had with foreign correspondents who are covering news about the pandemic, revealed thatThe vaccine developed by your laboratory and Pfizer will need a third dose.

Sahin explained that this It should be applied 9 months after having received the second dose and, in addition, it is very likely that the people who received it will have to be vaccinated every year or year and a half.

“Protection is slowly diminishing over time. We have data that indicates that at 6 months the protection is no longer 95% but 91%, and at 8 months we see that the antibodies that produce protection clearly decrease. So we need a third dose to bring the protection back to close to 100%, ”Sahin said.

This statement has been reinforced by the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, who a few weeks ago, in an interview given to a United States medium, indicated that it would most likely take a third dose.

Regarding the emergency situation currently being experienced in India due to COVID-19, Ugur commented that he fully trusts that the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is also effective for the variant detected in that country. This is said after tests are already being done with her and so far, her vaccine seems to be functional against it.

In recent days it was revealed that the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine is more than 91% effective against the virus, and more than 95% against the severe symptoms of the disease, and that this protection is maintained for at least 6 months after having received the first dose.

