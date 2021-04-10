Pfizer and BioNTech request in the United States that their vaccine be approved in adolescents aged 12 to 15 years

Pfizer and BioNTech have requested this Friday to the US regulatory authorities to extend the Emergency Use Authorization (US) of their vaccine against Covid-19 to expand the use in adolescents from 12 to 15 years.

As reported in a statement, the companies plan to request similar resolutions from others regulatory authorities around the world in the coming days, as the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

These requests are based on data from the pivotal phase 3 trial in adolescents 12-15 years of age with or without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, which demonstrated a 100% efficiency and a robust antibody response after vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine.

In this analysis, the vaccine was well tolerated with side effects generally consistent with those seen in participants 16 to 25 years of age.

All trial participants will remain controlled for long-term protection and safety for two more years after your second dose.