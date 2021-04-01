Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Their COVID-19 Vaccine 100% Effective in Study with 12-15-Year-Old Children



The study was carried out with 2,260 volunteers between 12 and 15 years old.

Photo: Jon Cherry / Getty Images

Pharmaceutical Pfizer and BioNTech reported Wednesday that their COVID-19 vaccine it is 100% effective in children and adolescents between 12 and 15 years old.

This is good news for families hoping to vaccinate their youngest members against COVID-19. Pfizer and BioNTech reported that their vaccine is 100% effective and is tolerated in infants.

In a trial of 2,260 participants ages 12-15 in the United States, the vaccine elicited a strong antibody response one month after the second dose. This beats data from participants aged 16 to 25 that was done in previous trials, Pfizer reported.

The vaccine is currently licensed in the United States for emergency use in people 16 years of age and older.

Researchers observed 18 cases of COVID-19 among the 1,129 participants who received a placebo. and none of the 1,131 volunteers who received the vaccine. So far the data has not yet been peer-reviewed.

However, doctors believe that these results would change the rules of the game that contributes to their efforts to achieve that more children go back to school safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Related: What does it mean that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial is complete for children ages 12-15?

Younger children are less likely to get sick from COVID-19, however, are just as likely to transmit the virus to others, including the variants that are more contagious and that could cause more infections.

Pfizer plans to submit this data to the FDA very soon to expand its emergency use authorization.

You may be interested: