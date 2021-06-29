Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines combined provide strong response

Merkel was vaccinated with doses from different laboratories 0:44

(CNN) – Vaccination schedules that combine the Oxford / AstraZeneca and Pfizer covid-19 drugs induced strong immune responses, according to a preliminary report released Monday as part of the Com-COV study, although those schedules that include at least one Pfizer vaccine they were more powerful.

Both standard vaccination schedules – two doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca or two doses of Pfizer / BioNTech – are effective against severe COVID-19 disease and hospitalization.

This study involved 830 people over 50 years of age, 463 of whom received one of four possible combinations of the Oxford / AstraZeneca and Pfizer covid-19 vaccines 28 days apart: two Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccines, one first dose of Oxford / AstraZeneca followed by one dose of Pfizer, two Pfizer vaccines, or a first dose of Pfizer followed by one dose of Oxford / AstraZeneca. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

Which vaccine works best against the delta variant? 2:29

Dr Matthew Snape, the trial’s principal investigator and an associate professor of Pediatrics and Vaccination at the University of Oxford, said during a Science Media Center briefing on Monday that those who received a dose of AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine followed by a dose of the Pfizer vaccine four weeks later generated higher levels of antibody and T-cell responses than those who received two AstraZeneca vaccines.

Those who received a covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer followed by a dose of AstraZeneca had a lower antibody response compared to the two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, but similar T-cell responses.

In the four-week schedule, Pfizer’s standard covid-19 vaccines generated a stronger response than AstraZeneca’s standard covid-19 vaccine schedule.

Researchers in the mixed study are also studying mixed doses given 12 weeks apart.

99.6% of cases in Los Angeles were not vaccinated 0:42

However, more research is needed to see if these mixed vaccine schemes, which could alleviate the logistical problems of some global vaccine programs, work in the real world.

“I think this is an argument for flexibility in using these schemes when local circumstances require it,” said Snape, referring to areas that may have limited or irregular vaccine supplies. “What we have is direct evidence for standard regimens that they prevent disease, whereas for mixed regimens we can only begin to hint that by looking at antibody responses without direct evidence.”

The authors point out that the study has some limitations, such as a sample size that is not adequate to assess the efficacy of the vaccination scheme, and that they cannot assess whether higher antibody concentrations will lead to a sustained elevation of induced antibodies. by the vaccine. The age of the trial participants, older than 50 years, means that these results may not be generalizable to younger populations.