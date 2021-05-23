Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are “highly effective” against the Indian variant of the coronavirus

The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are “highly effective” in protecting people from the Covid-19 strain of virus that first found in India, according to a study by Public Health England (PHE).

The analysis, The Guardian reveals, was conducted between April 5 and May 16, and found that Pfizer’s vaccine had a 88% effectiveness against symptomatic Indian variant disease two weeks after a second dose, compared with a 93% of effectiveness against the so-called British strain. For its part, the AstraZeneca vaccine was effective in a 60%, compared to 66% against the British variant during the same period.

The difference in effectiveness between the two vaccines could be because the second doses of AstraZeneca are developed later than those of the Pfizer vaccine, PHE explained this Saturday. The data suggest that the AstraZeneca vaccine takes longer to reach maximum effectivenessso the protection it provides could be further increased.

“It is now clear how important the second dose is to ensure the strongest possible protection against Covid-19 and its variants,” said Health Secretary Matt Hancock. “Everyone should get their vaccine when it is offered to them”, He said.

In addition to the protection offered against symptomatic Covid-19, PHE revealed that they expect to see even higher levels of effectiveness to hospital admissions and deaths.

“This study ensures that two doses of any of the vaccines offer high levels of protection against symptomatic disease variant B.1.617.2 (India) and we hope that the vaccines will be even more effective in preventing hospitalization and death, “said Mary Ramsay, chief of immunization at PHE.

This point was supported by Dr. Susan Hopkins, Director of Covid-19 Strategic Response for PHE. “We now have preliminary evidence that the vaccine protects (against the Indian variant),” he said. “This is really good news. What we are saying now is to push the second dose and vaccinate as many people as possible, “he added.

It was also found that both vaccines were 33% effective against symptomatic disease caused by the Indian variant, three weeks after the first dose. This compares to approximately 50% effective against the British variant.

Analysis in all age groups

The analysis was carried out in people of all age groups starting on April 5 to cover the time the Indian variant emerged and included 1,054 people who were confirmed to have the variant by genomic sequencing.

Hopkins added that PHE would perform more studies weekly and would advise the British government on its implications for the proposed relaxation of restrictions next month.

A separate analysis by PHE indicates that the vaccination program thus far has avoided 13,000 deaths from Covid-19 and around 39,100 hospital admissions for the elderly in England, as of May 9.