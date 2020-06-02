O Justice ministry ordered an inquiry to investigate the leak of alleged data from President Jair Twitter, their children, ministers and allies. The request for the investigation by the Federal Police was confirmed to Estadão by the Minister of Justice, André Mendonça, this Tuesday (2). The data was released on Monday night, 1, on Twitter profiles that say they are linked to the hacker group Anonymous Brazil. One of the accounts was taken down.

PF will investigate leak of data from Bolsonaro and children

The Planalto Palace and the Institutional Security Office (GSI) have not yet officially commented on the leak involving the president and his sons Flávio, Carlos and Eduardo. In reserve, auxiliaries, however, confirm that the data are from Bolsonaro, but say they are out of date.

The son of President and Councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) confirmed that the data are true. “The ‘pro-democracy’ gang has leaked my personal and other data on the internet. After widespread violations of the right to free expression, they now hurt privacy. Under the excuse of ‘fighting evil’, they justify their crimes and do what we are told. accuse, but never prove, “said Carlos, referring to the Supreme Court investigation that investigates the threat and fake News.

In addition to Bolsonaro and his sons, the alleged data were leaked by state deputy Douglas Garcia, the president’s ally, ministers Abraham Weintraub and Damares Alves, and Havan’s owner and also Bolsonaro’s ally, Luciano Hang. Among the leaked data are information such as e-mails, telephone numbers, addresses, credit profile, income, names of family members and declared assets.

Garcia also had already confirmed the leak of his data by the group and said he will make a police report. “Anonymous Brasil, in a criminal way, has just released all my data on social networks. Why put my family at risk? Why divulge my home address? The places where I worked? I’m going to the police station right now a police report “, wrote the deputy.

The Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights does not confirm the authenticity of the data of Minister Damares Alves, but released a note repudiating “the criminal disclosure of data, in clear violation of the fundamental rights to privacy, privacy, honor and privacy. Image”. “The divergence of ideas should never be a justification for the practice of totalitarian and anti-democratic action like this. That those responsible are duly identified and prosecuted, under the terms of the law,” says the text.

