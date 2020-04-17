The Federal Police (PF) launched this Friday, 17, an operation to investigate crimes of corruption and money laundering involving an alleged group coordinated by the judge Mário Guimarães Neto of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro. According to the corporation, the group has been operating since 2008.

Agents carry out 12 search and seizure warrants in the city of Rio de Janeiro and Petrópolis. Among the addresses is the judge’s office. The orders were issued by Minister Felix Fischer, of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

The minister also decreed the unavailability of the investigated assets and the removal of the judge from the TJ-RJ from his public functions.

The name of Mário Guimarães Neto is mentioned in the statement by the former president of the Federation of Passenger Transport Companies of Rio de Janeiro (Fetranspor) Lélis Teixeira, who claimed to have participated in negotiations that would have resulted in bribes of up to R $ 6 million for the judge’s wife.

At the time, the magistrate reacted with indignation to the citation to his name and that of his wife. “I never met the whistleblower personally, nor did my wife, whose name, like mine, was also unfairly conveyed in this odd news,” he declared.

Investigations

On the 9th, the PF of Rio triggered another operation also related to the magistrate of the Court of Justice of Rio, the judge Siro Darlan. The action was part of Operation On Duty, which investigates a negotiation scheme for preliminary measures that were granted upon payment of bribes. The operation was triggered by order of Minister Luiz Felipe Salomão, of the STJ, who also determined the removal of Darlan by 180.

Until the publication of this article, the report had not obtained the position of those mentioned.

See too:

Bolsonaro visits campaign hospital work in Goiás city next to Caiado and Mandetta

.