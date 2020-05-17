SÃO PAULO – The Federal Police released an official note on Sunday, 17, in which it says it has already investigated suspicions of leakage of information related to Operation Furna da Onça, which targeted the wage deviation scheme in the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj). The corporation also says that a new investigation was initiated after businessman Paulo Marinho said that Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (without a party-RJ), of whom he was an alternate, would have received privileged information about the involvement of his former adviser Fabrício Queiroz in the investigated scheme.

“Previous news, about alleged leak of information in the operation ‘Furna da Onça‘, was regularly investigated by the PF through Police Inquiry No. 01/2019, which is reported “, says the PF, in a note. The corporation did not say whether, during the investigation, the suspected leak was confirmed or ruled out. “All news of any possible misconduct must be investigated and, accordingly, it was determined, on today’s date (Sunday, 17), the establishment of a new specific procedure for the investigation of the facts mentioned.”

The then deputy Flávio Bolsonaro with his advisor Fabrício Queiroz

To the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, Marinho said that a PF delegate would have warned Flávio about the investigations that would affect Queiroz, shortly after the first round of the elections. The warning would have occurred in October 2018, between the first and the second round of elections that year. According to Marinho’s report, the delegate reportedly informed that members of the PF Superintendence in Rio would postpone the operation so as not to jeopardize Jair Bolsonaro’s candidacy for president.

According to Marinho, this report would have been made to him by Flávio himself, then a candidate for senator. On Sunday, he denied the charges and said the businessman would be interested in harming him.

“The said police operation was launched in Rio de Janeiro on 11/8/2018, and the respective court orders were issued by the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region, by representation of the Federal Public Ministry, on 10/31/2018, therefore, a few working days before its outbreak “, says the note from the PF. “The Federal Police stood out for its firm, impartial and impartial action in the fight against crime, within its legal and constitutional attributions.”

