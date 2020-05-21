THE Federal police in Rio de Janeiro announced on Thursday (21) that instituted an investigation to investigate the participation of federal police in the operation that resulted in the death of the teenager João Pedro Mattos Pinto, 14, in São Gonçalo (Metropolitan Region of Rio), last Monday (18).

The operation was carried out by the Federal Police with support from Rio’s Civil and Military Police. The aim was to carry out two search and seizure warrants in an investigation against the alleged drug lord in the region. The targets were not found and no one was arrested.

According to family and witnesses, police arrived shooting at the house where João and friends were, at Praia da Luz, in Itaoca. The boy was hit in the belly and taken to a police helicopter, from where he initially left for the helipad in Lagoa, in the south zone of Rio. Upon arriving, the police found that the teenager was dead, and then took the body to the Institute Medical-Legal (IML) of São Gonçalo. Relatives spent the night looking for the teenager in hospitals and found the body only 17 hours later at IML.

The death is investigated by the Homicide Police in Niterói and São Gonçalo. According to preliminary information, it was Civil Police agents who entered the house where the victim was.

According to the PF, on Wednesday (20) the Regional Superintendence in Rio de Janeiro initiated an investigation within its Corregedoria to ascertain “the dynamics of action by federal police officers”. The PF also informed that it is following the investigation initiated by the Civil Police and “will provide all the information and support necessary to elucidate the facts that resulted in the death of the teenager”.

