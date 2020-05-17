The Federal Police announced on Sunday the opening of an investigation to investigate the accusations made by businessman Paulo Marinho, deputy to Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, about the alleged leak and delay of an operation against a person close to the then presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro.

“All news of possible misconduct must be investigated and, accordingly, it was determined, on today’s date, the establishment of a new specific procedure for the investigation of the facts mentioned”, said the PF, in a note, after the accusations made by Marinho in an interview published this Sunday by Folha de S.Paulo newspaper.

Marinho said he heard from Flávio Bolsonaro, the president’s son, information that a delegate from the Federal Police anticipated that his aide at the time in the Legislative Assembly in Rio de Janeiro Fabrício Queiroz, who had a close relationship with Bolsonaro himself, would be targeted PF operation.

According to Marinho’s report to Folha, the delegate who would have leaked the information – who would be stationed at the PF Superintendence in Rio de Janeiro – had warned Flávio about the operation involving Queiroz between the first and second rounds of the 2018 presidential election.

The PF would also have insured the operation so that it would not be carried out before the 2nd round, which could hinder the candidacy of the senator’s father, then candidate for president, according to Marinho’s report to Folha, citing what he would have heard from Flávio.

According to Marinho, Flávio reported the episode to his father and both agreed to dismiss Queiroz from the position of advisor in the Rio de Janeiro Assembly. The Furna da Onça operation, one of the developments of Lava Jato in Rio and which investigates a money laundering scheme and diversion of funds from Alerj offices, was launched on November 8 and had Queiroz as one of the targets.

When mentioning the date of the operation, the PF said in a note that the respective court orders had been issued by the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region, by representation of the Federal Public Ministry, on October 31, 2018, “therefore, a few working days before of its outbreak “.

The corporation said it had investigated the case before – without finding irregularities. “It is also clarified that previous news about the alleged leak of information in the operation ‘Furna da Onça’ was regularly investigated by the PF through Police Inquiry No. 01/2019, which is reported,” said the note.

“DESPERATE AND NO VOTES”

Earlier, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) announced that it will consider whether to request the inclusion of the accusations made by Marinho in the ongoing investigation at the Supreme Federal Court (STF) about the president’s alleged interference with the Federal Police.

“The Attorney General of the Republic (Augusto Aras) will analyze the report together with the team of prosecutors who work in his office in criminal matters,” said the PGR press office.

At the request of the PGR, the Supreme Court investigates the accusation made by former Justice Minister Sergio Moro that Bolsonaro tried to interfere in the PF command. For now, the defense of Moro will wait for the manifestation of the PGR to decide whether to take any action in the case.

“We will wait with serenity for the manifestation of the PGR, since the investigation has the purpose of investigating possible criminal practices in which the President of the Republic may be involved,” said Moro’s lawyer, Rodrigo Sánchez Rios, in a note.

Flavio Bolsonaro said in a statement on Sunday that the “stories” reported by Marinho “are nothing more than the invention of someone desperate and without votes”.

“He preferred to turn his back on those who extended his hand to him. He left the Bolsonaro family for Doria and Witzel, it seems to have been taken over by ambition. It is easy to understand this type of attack when remembering that he, Paulo Marinho, has an interest in harming me, already that I would be my replacement in the Senate, “he said, referring to the São Paulo governors, João Doria (PSDB), and Wilson Witzel (PSC), who are opponents of the president.

“He knows that he would never be able to win at the polls and tries on the carpet. And why only now does he invent this, on the eve of the municipal elections in which he places himself as the PSDB’s pre-candidate for the City of Rio, and not at the time when that he says the facts happened two years ago? “, he added.

The question regarding the alleged attempt of interference by the president in the work of the PF is at the heart of the accusations made by former minister Moro to Bolsonaro, if he is under investigation in an investigation in the Supreme Court.

