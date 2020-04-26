According to the newspaper, agents point out that the president’s offensive to change the head of the corporation was motivated by the investigations that reached his son. Planalto is evaluating the appointment of Carlos’ friend as the new PF general director. The Federal Police identified councilor Carlos Bolsonaro, the son “02” of President Jair Bolsonaro, as one of the leaders of a criminal scheme for the production and propagation of false news, of a confidential investigation conducted by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

According to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, PF investigators have no doubt that President Bolsonaro’s decision to exonerate the general director of the corporation, Maurício Valeixo, and pressure the Ministry of Justice to replace him with a more docile name Planalto’s interests is linked to the survey’s findings.

On Friday, then Minister of Justice Sergio Moro resigned from his post and accused the president of political interference in the PF. The most popular name to replace Valeixo in the PF is Alexandre Ramagem, current director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) and a friend of councilman Carlos.

According to Folha, in addition to identifying Carlos, the PF is investigating the participation of another son of the president, Mr Eduardo, in the fake news scheme.

The suspicions of a possible connection between Carlos Bolsonaro and fake news broadcasters go back to the end of last year. In December, in testimony to the Fake News Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI), Congresswoman Joice Hasselmann (PSL-SP), a former government leader in Congress, denounced a scheme for spreading false news that would work at the Presidency headquarters . According to her, the network’s mentors are Carlos and Eduardo.

“Anyone who eventually disagrees [da família Bolsonaro] enter as an enemy of the militia, “he said, adding that the group acts with a well-defined and organized strategy, starting with a list of people considered” traitors “and who are chosen as the target of cyber attacks.

The last “traitor” to Bolsonarist broadcast networks appears to be Minister Moro himself. On the same day of his departure from the government, these networks began to accuse Moro of being “in favor of abortion”, “of betraying Bolsonaro”, of being “a toucan in disguise” and even of being lenient with criminality.

Over the past year, the artillery of these networks had already targeted other figures who occupied ministries, such as General Santos Cruz and party chief Gustavo Bebianno, as well as disaffected by the Planalto, such as the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ) . Journalists who publish critical stories to the government also usually get into the sights of this machine for spreading rumors and attacks, which has been dubbed “Gabinete do Ódio”.

According to Folha, the same group of delegates responsible for the fake news inquiry is also conducting an investigation opened on Tuesday by the STF to investigate pro-unconstitutional protests that call for Congress to close.

The inquiry was opened this week at the request of the Attorney General’s Office after another demonstration last Sunday. The Brasilia concentration even counted on the participation of President Jair Bolsonaro, who last year also called protesters to a similar protest.

This week, in the midst of the attacks by the Planalto to block the investigations, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF determined that the delegates of the case cannot be replaced, as a way of shielding the investigations.

After the publication of the Folha report, councilman Carlos shared a message on Twitter refuting the content.

“Criminal scheme of … FALSE NEWS The name itself is already a complete joke! Corruption, trafficking, laundering, tenders? No! And did you notice that they never talk about what news this would be? It is much easier to point out manipulation by the mainstream media. Rubbish matter! “.

