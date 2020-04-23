Federal Police Director-General Maurício Valeixo will leave the position for which he was personally chosen by Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro, since the beginning of the Jair Bolsonaro administration, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told . this Thursday.

Moro works to make Valeixo’s successor in office and said he does not accept the choice of a name for the president or a political nomination. If that happens, the minister will leave the government, said the source.

Earlier, in a meeting at the Planalto Palace, Bolsonaro warned Moro that he would change the PF chief, the source said. The Minister of Justice told the president initially that he saw no sense in remaining in office if Valeixo had to change, according to the source.

The ministers of the Civil House, Braga Netto, of the Institutional Security Office, Augusto Heleno, and of the Secretariat of Government, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, began to act then to guarantee Moro’s permanence and started to seek a solution that meets both the minister of Justice for the president.

According to the press office of the Ministry of Justice, Moro did not resign. The minister gained notoriety for his work as a judge of the Lava Jato operation and is one of the most popular government ministers.

Valeixo’s departure is a defeat for Moro, who chose the PF chief at the beginning of the government, in January last year. The two worked together at Lava Jato in Curitiba (PR) – Valeixo was superintendent of the PF in the State. Officially, the corporation’s press office did not comment on the matter.

This was not the first time, however, that Bolsonaro sought to change the head of the police.

In August last year, the president said that he intended to change Valeixo and pointed out at the time that he was responsible for appointing the chief of police and not Moro, to whom the institution is functionally linked. But the change did not succeed at the time after Moro also threatened to leave.

A second source estimated that the replacement of the PF’s director-general can be seen as a move by Bolsonaro to provoke Moro, whom he sees with suspicion and as a potential adversary in the presidential succession in 2022. The discussion about police command would only be a bait in all this bid, in the evaluation of that source. “The president wants to test to see how far Moro is going,” he said.

In a year and four months, the Minister of Justice – one of the most popular members of the government – had clashes with the president and part of the National Congress, who retaliated for actions when he was in charge of Lava Jato as in dehydration the so-called anti-crime package.

The president’s initiative to change the command of the PF comes after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) authorized the opening of an inquiry to investigate the organizers of Sunday’s acts that called for the closure of the court, Congress and military intervention.

Bolsonaro participated in one of the acts in front of the Army HQ in Brasilia. The president, however, is not the target of the investigation, which will be conducted by the PF and was requested by the Attorney General, Augusto Aras.

The president has also approached parliamentarians in the center over the past few weeks, a group of influential parties in Congress who have parliamentarians as targets of the Lava Jato operation.

Bolsonaro’s new onslaught on the PF comes after the president last week dismissed Luiz Henrique Mandetta, holder of Health and who became very popular during the fight against the coronavirus epidemic in the country.

MEETING

The coordinator of the Parliamentary Front for Public Security, federal deputy Captain Augusto (PL-SP), said he had spoken by phone twice with Moro this Thursday. The first one, around 11 am, when he tried to arrange a meeting with the minister next Tuesday in order to deal with issues related to the release of prisoners.

Subsequently, the two spoke again at 2 pm, as soon as information emerged of Moro’s eventual departure, the bullet bullet coordinator wanted to know if next week’s meeting would take place. According to the deputy, Moro said that the meeting was held and the news of his departure did not proceed.

This Thursday morning, the director general of the PF held a videoconference meeting with superintendents of the corporation in the 27 states and the Federal District. At the meeting, according to a source, he mentioned that he has no attachment to the position when he recalls that the role is of free appointment.

The president of the Association of Federal Police Delegates, Edvandir Paiva, admitted to . on Thursday afternoon that the PF general director had not been comfortable in office since last year. He said that he is a serious policeman, but there is always this exchange conversation in the PF even without him having done “nothing wrong”.

“Then he gets tired, it seems natural that after a year and a half in this process, he wants to leave,” Paiva told .. “Who is going to stay in this process?” He asked.

