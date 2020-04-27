In an open letter, the Association of Federal Police Delegates tells President Jair Bolsonaro that it is the function of the Brazilian National Intelligence Agency (Abin) to provide reports to the president, not the PF. In the same document, the organization calls for “republican detachment” from the president as a way to end a “crisis of confidence” established with the federal government.

According to ADPF, the “President of the Republic is the highest head of the Executive Branch, however, he must preserve the image of his management and of the institution itself, following sensitive conduct protocols with regard to State bodies”. “The legal system provides that the investigative activities of the Federal Police are confidential and only the professionals responsible for promoting them should have access to the documents. The same applies to intelligence reports”.

“When the PF, through its intelligence activities, becomes aware of facts that are relevant to the decision making by the Government, these are shared by the Brazilian Intelligence System and follow a flow already established until reaching the institutional knowledge of the Presidency of the Republic , with no legal provision for personal, general and daily communications to the agent, this function is that of ABIN “, affirm the delegates.

In the document, the delegates say they believe that the current crisis, involving the departure of Minister Sérgio Moro, could have been avoided: “probably, if the premises and clarifications above had been understood and corrected the possible communication barriers between you and Federal Police, the facts that we witnessed this week would not have happened and we would not be experiencing the current circumstances “.

Among the requests, federal delegates asked Bolsonaro to make a commitment to forward to the National Congress projects that could provide for financial autonomy for the federal police and mandate for the Director-General.

The letter states that, if they are accepted, “such measures will be a legacy of your government to Brazil and will dispel any doubts about your intentions in relation to the Federal Police”.

The document, according to the entity, still points out the real competence of the Chief Executive in relation to the Federal Police, as well as explaining “how the inquiries information and the investigation of the attack on the President are configured”.

“Currently, two actions are underway with the objective of protecting the Federal Police, one on administrative, financial and budgetary autonomy of the institution (PEC 412/2009) and the other giving a mandate to the Director-General (PEC 101/2015), who would be appointed by the president, but he could not be exonerated while in office “, adds the ADPF.

