The Federal Police (PF) launched Operation Madset on Tuesday morning, 28, to dismantle a criminal organization suspected of negotiating judicial decisions at the Tocantins Court of Justice and laundering the assets obtained illegally. Among the targets of the action are a judge and a technical advisor to the Court, appointed as the magistrate’s driver and financial operator, indicates the Federal Public Ministry. The two were removed from office as determined by the rapporteur of the case at the Superior Court of Justice, Minister Og Fernandes.

About 50 federal police officers carry out seven searches in Palmas, Tocantins, and São Paulo, the capital. Og Fernandes also decreed the blocking of R $ 4 million in assets of the investigated and ordered to summon 25 people.

The investigated group is suspected of acting in the negotiation, intermediation and drafting of judicial decisions to obtain an undue financial advantage, says the PF.

According to the corporation, those investigated still used “oranges”, operations in kind, veiled associations, fictitious loans, drawer contracts, real estate transactions and rural activity, “to hide and conceal the real origin and ownership of the illicit property”.

There is evidence of the participation of a group of lawyers in criminal negotiations, and “significant financial movement among those involved”, also indicates the Federal Public Ministry.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, data referring to the investigated judge “show asset growth that, as investigators revealed, would be incompatible with the magistrate’s income.” “Between 2013 and 2015, the amount handled reached R $ 11.5 million”, stated the MPF in a note.

In determining the removal of the judge and his assistant from public functions, Minister Og Fernandes pointed out that “the crimes investigated are linked to the functional exercise, practiced in the performance of his position and with his abuse” and that “the criminal practice brought a harmful effect to the reputation, image and credibility of the Judiciary of Tocantins “, highlighted the MPF in a note.

